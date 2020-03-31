Global  

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum closed by coronavirus

Reuters India Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Thieves stole a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh early on Monday from the Netherlands' Singer Laren Museum, which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus.
News video: Van Gogh Painting Stolen After Thieves Broke Into Dutch Museum

Van Gogh Painting Stolen After Thieves Broke Into Dutch Museum 00:40

 Artwork by Vincent van Gogh was stolen by thieves from a Dutch museum. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

