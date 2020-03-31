TC Energy to start work on Keystone XL pipeline after $1.1B US Alberta investment

TC Energy Corp. said on Tuesday it would proceed with the construction of the long-delayed $8 billion US Keystone XL pipeline project, after getting a $1.1 billion US equity investment from the Alberta government.

