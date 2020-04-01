Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies at 68

Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies at 68

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
PARIS (AP) — Pape Diouf, a former Marseille president who led the French soccer club from 2005-09, has died. He was 68. Marseille confirmed the death on Wednesday on its official website, saying Diouf died on Tuesday. The Senegal native was a charismatic and popular president who was close to the fans and players. “Pape […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

5elorm

LM RT @goal: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died in Senegal after contracting coronavirus RIP ❤ https://t.co/7SqYDHbYg4 14 seconds ago

AguluNwoke

NwokeAgulu Former Olympic Marseille’s President Pape Diouf Dies Of Coronavirus https://t.co/7tUpxWDLOp https://t.co/S0VEA3sUjo 1 minute ago

EstyUj312

Jasmine RT @guardian_sport: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies aged 68 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/v1TkjRIoAA 2 minutes ago

5elorm

LM RT @UsherKomugisha: TERRIBLE!!! 😢😢😢 Former Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf has succumbed to #COVID19 this evening in Dakar. The… 3 minutes ago

rudetuesday

Tea & 📚 & Music RT @andybrassell: Very sad to hear of the death of Pape Diouf, former Marseille president (& the first black president of a Ligue 1 club) b… 7 minutes ago

africaken1

alex RT @TheStarBreaking: FORMER president of French football club Olympique de Marseille, Pape Diouf, dies after contracting coronavirus - the… 8 minutes ago

starspatnaija

Stars Pat Nigeria Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies at 68 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/qcMay24POI SPN Sports https://t.co/oytd5YdOec 8 minutes ago

NewMailNG

NEW-MAIL NG Former Marseille president, Pape Diouf dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/gXHdd91kHO https://t.co/Zfe8NWjfHq 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.