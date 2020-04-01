PARIS (AP) — Pape Diouf, a former Marseille president who led the French soccer club from 2005-09, has died. He was 68. Marseille confirmed the death on Wednesday on its official website, saying Diouf died on Tuesday. The Senegal native was a charismatic and popular president who was close to the fans and players. “Pape […]

You Might Like

Tweets about this LM RT @goal: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf has died in Senegal after contracting coronavirus RIP ❤ https://t.co/7SqYDHbYg4 14 seconds ago NwokeAgulu Former Olympic Marseille’s President Pape Diouf Dies Of Coronavirus https://t.co/7tUpxWDLOp https://t.co/S0VEA3sUjo 1 minute ago Jasmine RT @guardian_sport: Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies aged 68 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/v1TkjRIoAA 2 minutes ago LM RT @UsherKomugisha: TERRIBLE!!! 😢😢😢 Former Olympique Marseille president Pape Diouf has succumbed to #COVID19 this evening in Dakar. The… 3 minutes ago Tea & 📚 & Music RT @andybrassell: Very sad to hear of the death of Pape Diouf, former Marseille president (& the first black president of a Ligue 1 club) b… 7 minutes ago alex RT @TheStarBreaking: FORMER president of French football club Olympique de Marseille, Pape Diouf, dies after contracting coronavirus - the… 8 minutes ago Stars Pat Nigeria Former Marseille president Pape Diouf dies at 68 after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/qcMay24POI SPN Sports https://t.co/oytd5YdOec 8 minutes ago NEW-MAIL NG Former Marseille president, Pape Diouf dies after contracting coronavirus https://t.co/gXHdd91kHO https://t.co/Zfe8NWjfHq 9 minutes ago