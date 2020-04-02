Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > New Orleans jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis dead at 85

New Orleans jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis dead at 85

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ellis Marsalis, jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical family that includes famed musician sons Wynton and Branford, has died. He was 85. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Campbell announced Marsalis’ death in a news release Wednesday night. She did not specify a cause of death. Because Marsalis opted […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications

Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Dies From Coronavirus Complications 00:28

 Ellis Marsalis, the jazz pianist and patriarch of a musical family, has died.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TLC2K11

@TLC2020 RT @ABC: "My dad was a giant of a musician and teacher, but an even greater father" - Branford Marsalis, on the death of his father, jazz g… 17 seconds ago

shunPei525_525

shunpei RT @nytimesmusic: Ellis Marsalis Jr., a prominent New Orleans jazz pianist and patriarch who mentored four musician sons, has died at 85 of… 25 seconds ago

tomboygich1

Anne Wambui Gichora RT @DailyMailCeleb: Jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. passes away at 85 while battling pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus https://t.co/mgW… 30 seconds ago

KaijuHyena

Stark Industries Cryptid RT @AP: Jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis, a pianist and the father of musicians Wynton and Branford Marsalis, has died, the mayor of New Orlea… 49 seconds ago

SMotherhustler

MOTHERHUSTLER's RT @seattletimes: Ellis Marsalis, jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical family that includes famed musician sons Wyn… 1 minute ago

Al_Zoya

Al Zoya RT @DavidBegnaud: NOW: "Ellis Marsalis Jr., the jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of one of New Orleans’ great musical families has died.… 1 minute ago

SharonCarbine

Sharon Carbine "Ellis #Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist and Patriarch Of New Orleans Musical Clan, Dead At 85" due to #coronavirus.… https://t.co/EYi2h7Pdxq 2 minutes ago

PatriciAllen

Patricia Allen RT @NPR: Despite playing with such notable jazz musicians as Cannonball and Nat Adderly, Ellis Marsalis was most proud of his work as an ed… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.