New Orleans jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis dead at 85

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ellis Marsalis, jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical family that includes famed musician sons Wynton and Branford, has died. He was 85. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Campbell announced Marsalis’ death in a news release Wednesday night. She did not specify a cause of death. Because Marsalis opted […]

