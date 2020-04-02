Global  

More than 1,000 in U.S. die in a single day from coronavirus, doubling the worst daily death toll of the flu

USATODAY.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
The U.S. passed 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day Wednesday, a daily death toll more than double that of two of America's most deadly illnesses - lung cancer and the flu.
 Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus on Monday, March 30.

