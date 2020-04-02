Global  

We must de-Trump the airwaves to protect public health

WorldNews Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
We must de-Trump the airwaves to protect public healthAs COVID-19 spreads from city to city, neighborhood to neighborhood and house to house, misinformation is being spread over the public airwaves by syndicated right-wing personalities and the media conglomerates that air their programs. In many cases, radio and TV hosts like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Rush Limbaugh are simply following President Trump’s lead as he convenes daily press briefings to boast about his supposed expertise, attack those he sees as political foes, demean the press corps, blame the disease’s spread on immigrants and foreigners, and make false claims about the federal response to the global pandemic. In other instances he’s following the...
