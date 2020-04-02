We must de-Trump the airwaves to protect public health Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

As COVID-19 spreads from city to city, neighborhood to neighborhood and house to house, misinformation is being spread over the public airwaves by syndicated right-wing personalities and the media conglomerates that air their programs. In many cases, radio and TV hosts like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Rush Limbaugh are simply following President Trump’s lead as he convenes daily press briefings to boast about his supposed expertise, attack those he sees as political foes, demean the press corps, blame the disease’s spread on immigrants and foreigners, and make false claims about the federal response to the global pandemic. In other instances he’s following the... As COVID-19 spreads from city to city, neighborhood to neighborhood and house to house, misinformation is being spread over the public airwaves by syndicated right-wing personalities and the media conglomerates that air their programs. In many cases, radio and TV hosts like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Rush Limbaugh are simply following President Trump’s lead as he convenes daily press briefings to boast about his supposed expertise, attack those he sees as political foes, demean the press corps, blame the disease’s spread on immigrants and foreigners, and make false claims about the federal response to the global pandemic. In other instances he’s following the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Judy Woods RT @1Progressivism: We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - https://t.co/44w0YA18Nj via @commondrea… 2 hours ago Peace Cat De-Trumping the airwaves is as important as washing your hands. #blueNoMatterWho https://t.co/bykyyat59j 3 hours ago James Jimmy Cieloha RT @commondreams: Because This is 'Life or Death,' We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak https://t.… 4 hours ago The Progressive We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - https://t.co/44w0YA18Nj via @commondreams 4 hours ago Gale Turner Strong @GOP @HouseGOP @GOPLeader @SenateGOP @senatemajldr.... We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid… https://t.co/THxvMw0kI5 5 hours ago JB We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - https://t.co/V7R4hkzB95 via @commondreams 5 hours ago Ben4Bernie We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak https://t.co/HeKFEEWuRL 5 hours ago Bertro Novando RT @rcooley123: We Must De-Trump the Airwaves to Protect Public Health Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - https://t.co/SqnBtfi4Tn | Listening to his… 5 hours ago