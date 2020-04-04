Global  

Kobe Bryant is officially in the Basketball Hall of Fame

Saturday, 4 April 2020
Kobe Bryant is officially in the Basketball Hall of FameThe city of Los Angeles hosted a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas. In this photo, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning pays...
News video: Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected

Kobe makes Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Duncan and Garnett also selected 01:42

 Late NBA star Kobe Bryant makes Basketball Hall of Fame in first year of eligibility, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan also selected

