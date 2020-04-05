Global  

Jerusalem’s Palm Sunday march scaled back due to coronavirus

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
JERUSALEM (AP) — A small group of Franciscan monks and Roman Catholic faithful took to the streets of Jerusalem’s Christian Quarter in the Old City Sunday to distribute olive branches after the traditional Palm Sunday procession was cancelled due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. The march took place as Israel deployed […]
