Coronavirus latest: US health chief warns of '9/11 moment'

HealthKET RT @PubAffairsKET: Get the latest on the COVID-19 crisis with Public Health Commissioner @StevenStackMD and U of L Health Chief Medical Off… 13 minutes ago KET Public Affairs Get the latest on the COVID-19 crisis with Public Health Commissioner @StevenStackMD and U of L Health Chief Medica… https://t.co/oSewT9pRQl 21 minutes ago Kentucky Tonight On Coronavirus: A Kentucky Update, Dr. Wayne Tuckson gets the latest on the crisis with Public Health Commissioner… https://t.co/deVIreSINP 41 minutes ago NicoBlu🦋🗽🌊🇺🇸 RT @Fah_Lo_Me: The latest GOP excuse for boofing the Coronavirus response is the Impeachment yet 45 recently had his acting director of the… 45 minutes ago 𝕲𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖆 MGGA🇩🇪🇨🇵🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇹🇾🇪 RT @Bulldog665: Coronavirus masks: ‘No evidence’ face protection works says medical chief https://t.co/TgDFYecw1e 2 hours ago Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld Coronavirus masks: ‘No evidence’ face protection works says medical chief https://t.co/TgDFYecw1e 4 hours ago ashwani attrish RT @scroll_in: Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia says toll from the coronavirus has risen to eight in Madhya Pradesh af… 6 hours ago scroll.in Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia says toll from the coronavirus has risen to eight in Madhya P… https://t.co/pU58jpOgQs 6 hours ago