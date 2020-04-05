Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: US health chief warns of '9/11 moment'

Coronavirus latest: US health chief warns of '9/11 moment'

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
The US Surgeon General says next week will be this generation's "Pearl Harbor moment," as deaths from the virus surge. The infection rate in Spain, Italy and Germany is, however, growing more slowly. Follow DW for more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New generation of doctors have been given a 'fast track' graduation because of due to coronavirus [Video]

New generation of doctors have been given a 'fast track' graduation because of due to coronavirus

A new generation of doctors about to tackle coronavirus on the frontline have been given a 'fast track' graduation ceremony today (Fri) - via video link.More than 220 final year medical students from..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Don’t Block News, Get More Granular: IAS’ Utzschneider [Video]

Don’t Block News, Get More Granular: IAS’ Utzschneider

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many ad buyers, deeming the news too negative to appear next to, are adding virus-related keywords to brand safety tools that let them automatically filter the hottest news..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Your coronavirus questions answered by public health chief

Your coronavirus questions answered by public health chiefHow is Covid-19 spread, how long can the virus last on a surface, what are the 'unknown cases' in the county?
Gloucestershire Echo

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday outlined a range of measures aimed at helping small businesses hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, a day after Canada's chief...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HealthKET

HealthKET RT @PubAffairsKET: Get the latest on the COVID-19 crisis with Public Health Commissioner @StevenStackMD and U of L Health Chief Medical Off… 13 minutes ago

PubAffairsKET

KET Public Affairs Get the latest on the COVID-19 crisis with Public Health Commissioner @StevenStackMD and U of L Health Chief Medica… https://t.co/oSewT9pRQl 21 minutes ago

KyTonightKET

Kentucky Tonight On Coronavirus: A Kentucky Update, Dr. Wayne Tuckson gets the latest on the crisis with Public Health Commissioner… https://t.co/deVIreSINP 41 minutes ago

NicoBlu6

NicoBlu🦋🗽🌊🇺🇸 RT @Fah_Lo_Me: The latest GOP excuse for boofing the Coronavirus response is the Impeachment yet 45 recently had his acting director of the… 45 minutes ago

GER_Resistance

𝕲𝖊𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖈𝖆 MGGA🇩🇪🇨🇵🇺🇸🇬🇧🇦🇹🇾🇪 RT @Bulldog665: Coronavirus masks: ‘No evidence’ face protection works says medical chief https://t.co/TgDFYecw1e 2 hours ago

Bulldog665

Bulldog66 #BrexitOutIntoTheWorld Coronavirus masks: ‘No evidence’ face protection works says medical chief https://t.co/TgDFYecw1e 4 hours ago

ashwaniattrish

ashwani attrish RT @scroll_in: Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia says toll from the coronavirus has risen to eight in Madhya Pradesh af… 6 hours ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia says toll from the coronavirus has risen to eight in Madhya P… https://t.co/pU58jpOgQs 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.