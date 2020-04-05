Global  

Manchester City's Kyle Walker apologizes, could face discipline for allegedly partying with sex workers during lockdown

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Manchester City player apologizes "for the choices I made" after tabloid reveals details of alleged party at apartment in violation of shutdown.
