Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus latest: UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

Coronavirus latest: UK PM Boris Johnson hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus. The US Surgeon General says next week will be this generation's "9/11 moment." Follow DW for more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Boris Johnson to remain in self-isolation as still experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Boris Johnson to remain in self-isolation as still experiencing coronavirus symptoms 01:46

 Boris Johnson has said that he will remain in self-isolation, having tested positive for coronavirus last week. In a video on social media, the Prime Minister said: “In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rositastef

rosita stefanyszyn RT @derekjames150: #BorisJohnson saw what was happening in Italy, Spain and France and still refused to #Lockdown. In fact, he encouraged p… 3 seconds ago

ragdoll2420

My Dog Ben 🌊🌊🌊 RT @Herronisland: Live updates: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for coronavirus; surgeon general says this week will ‘be our Pear… https… 18 seconds ago

Sunshinette771

Sunshinette77🇺🇸🇮🇱. Gab = Sunshinette RT @ElmaAksalic: #CoronaVirus Latest: • Global cases surpasses 1.2 million; more than 65k deaths. • Over 250,000 patients are reported to h… 18 seconds ago

thefrog1192

フロッグ（喪中） RT @Fuwarin: Live updates: Boris Johnson admitted to hospital for coronavirus; surgeon general says this week will ‘be our Pearl Harbor mom… 21 seconds ago

kyletvnews

Kyle Schmoyer RT @CBSNews: JUST IN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hospitalized for tests, 10 days after he tested positive for coronaviru… 22 seconds ago

titojeepp

ｲﾉｲの ﾌ乇乇ｱ😷😷 #uno #ThankYouDoctors RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests ten days since confirming he has #coronavirus. On Friday he shared this… 28 seconds ago

PaPaShArMFbI

PaPaShArMFbI The Latest: Boris Johnson in hospital with coronavirus - ABC News - https://t.co/gU8ob3EpoY via @ABC 35 seconds ago

IoanaBarna2

Ioana Barna RT @MirrorBreaking_: Boris Johnson expected to stay in hospital overnight - latest updates https://t.co/mHsN4G1Gf1 https://t.co/SNk56Qlxag 51 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.