'He's answered that question.' Trump interrupts when reporter asks Fauci about hydroxychloroquine

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
President Trump interjected when a reporter asked Anthony Fauci about the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine. "He's answered that question 15 times."
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump takes jab at reporter for federal stockpile question

Trump takes jab at reporter for federal stockpile question 02:01

 A day after the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the federal stockpile was "our" stockpile, not the states', U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter for asking what the comment implied.

