Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > British Open Is Canceled as Golf Jostles Its Majors Schedule

British Open Is Canceled as Golf Jostles Its Majors Schedule

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Golf’s oldest major championship will not be contested in 2020, the first cancellation of the event since World War II.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: What now for Golf's majors?

What now for Golf's majors? 03:16

 Andrew Coltart discusses how and when golf's major tournaments could now be played.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.