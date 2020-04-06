Global  

Sir Keir Starmer brings Ed Miliband back to Labour frontbench

WorldNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Sir Keir Starmer brings Ed Miliband back to Labour frontbenchDavid Lammy, a leading voice against the Windrush scandal who practised as a barrister, was named as shadow justice secretary. The moves will be seen as an attempt to unite a fractured party, bringing back some names from the party's recent past while holding onto some who excelled under Mr Corbyn. Sir Keir said: "I'm proud to have appointed a Shadow Cabinet that showcases the breadth, depth and talents of...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle

Ed Miliband returns to Labour frontbench in Sir Keir Starmer's reshuffle 00:45

 Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Sir Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals. Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business...

