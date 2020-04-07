Global  

WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformationWhatsApp has introduced new stricter limits on message forwarding in a bid to spot the spread of disinformation. Now, when users receive a message that has already been frequently forwarded they will only be able to forward it to one chat at a time. Previously, such messages could be forwarded to five different chats at once. Frequently forwarded messages are those that have already been forwarded...
