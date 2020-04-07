WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to stop spread of disinformation Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WhatsApp has introduced new stricter limits on message forwarding in a bid to spot the spread of disinformation. Now, when users receive a message that has already been frequently forwarded they will only be able to forward it to one chat at a time. Previously, such messages could be forwarded to five different chats at once. Frequently forwarded messages are those that have already been forwarded... WhatsApp has introduced new stricter limits on message forwarding in a bid to spot the spread of disinformation. Now, when users receive a message that has already been frequently forwarded they will only be able to forward it to one chat at a time. Previously, such messages could be forwarded to five different chats at once. Frequently forwarded messages are those that have already been forwarded... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ant₁₀ RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to tackle misinformation https://t.co/spMCftMW9w 6 seconds ago Irish_Heritage RT @Holdmypint: I wonder will Twitter start doing the same for retweets? This could severely restrict #Concannonbots From spreading fake ne… 2 minutes ago Jon Gripper McKee I wonder will Twitter start doing the same for retweets? This could severely restrict #Concannonbots From spreading… https://t.co/cIvo4Fyvfl 3 minutes ago