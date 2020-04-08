Lives Lost: A Louisiana grandmother ‘took care of everyone’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mary Louise Brown Morgan kept a garden full of rosebushes and just about every kind of fruit tree, from plums to satsuma oranges to kumquats. And when the lawn surrounding her south Louisiana home grew too high, the 78-year-old grandmother climbed on her lawnmower to cut it herself. “She had the […]

