Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show

Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show

WorldNews Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light showStargazers have enjoyed the emergence of what is known as a pink moon in the night skies of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Celestial Show: Here's How To Watch The Super Pink Moon Tonight

Celestial Show: Here's How To Watch The Super Pink Moon Tonight 04:31

 Franklin Institute's Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts explains why tonight's moon is so special.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZigZagGeography

ZigZag Geography BBC News - Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show https://t.co/fWlojccuMB 2 minutes ago

PaulaMHarvey

PaulaMichelle Harvey BBC News - Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show https://t.co/4Lm60oVo7Y 4 minutes ago

Katehorse

Kate Walters European Artist #RejoinEU RT @_pastelpumpkin_: Stunning pictures. As we look at her beauty perhaps time to consider not mining & building on her: BBC News - Pink Moo… 5 minutes ago

NeverwhereLand

Heidi  Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show https://t.co/R2M9yJY8yQ 6 minutes ago

Outreach_WHS

West Heath Outreach Another, but more beautiful, and more inspiring reminder perhaps than Covid 19, of our place in the cosmos. BBC Ne… https://t.co/Am6rOq4es6 7 minutes ago

rachelkerr334

Rachel Kerr RT @BBCNews: Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show https://t.co/7dc9ckCPj9 9 minutes ago

workinprocessuk

Will Devlin BBC News - Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show https://t.co/9U3MEhoxqA 10 minutes ago

JAG6042

JAGTAR DHINDSA BBC News - Pink Moon: Europe illuminated by lunar light show https://t.co/ll1f9twIQo 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.