CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The updated CDC guidance drops references to hydroxychloroquine anecdotal studies as a treatment for the coronavirus.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Veuer - Published 10 hours ago Guidance for Drugs Touted by President Trump to Treat COVID-19 Are Removed From CDC’s Website 01:17 Drugs that President Trump has said may be able to treat COVID-19, have been removed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.