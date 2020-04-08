Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment

CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
The updated CDC guidance drops references to hydroxychloroquine anecdotal studies as a treatment for the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Guidance for Drugs Touted by President Trump to Treat COVID-19 Are Removed From CDC’s Website

Guidance for Drugs Touted by President Trump to Treat COVID-19 Are Removed From CDC’s Website 01:17

 Drugs that President Trump has said may be able to treat COVID-19, have been removed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LLadykat

Kathryn RT @thomaskaine5: CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/bL6WDwGbs2 13 seconds ago

HappyGoldenCO

Susie woo RT @JamesrossrJames: CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine with trump he cou… 1 minute ago

janwen2003

Janina RT @YahooNews: CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/1nP5kfuBrM… 1 minute ago

ontherocks47

Aztlan CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/L2cP87jdRS 2 minutes ago

male75081

Tom CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed COVID-19 treatment Oh No #trump no win Prediction:… https://t.co/EZv9pHjjV5 5 minutes ago

MSN

MSN CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on Trump-backed COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/umGqPeKUlt 8 minutes ago

mdzone5

md CDC website drops guidance on Trump-backed COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/njrSYsIaPh 10 minutes ago

TonerBuyer

John Michaels #CDC website drops guidance, anecdotal data on #Trump-backed #COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/6JZZsxxfsI 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.