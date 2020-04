McConnell, Democrats jostle over urgent business virus aid Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — An urgent $250 billion request by President Donald Trump to supplement a business “paycheck protection” program for firms crippled by the coronavirus outbreak faces a roadblock Thursday in the Senate. Democrats have signaled they’ll block the request when it’s offered by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Democrats want add-ons and protections to make […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Manifesting Miracles RT @godgotusbelieve: Qualification for the Bill should not profile a person or business by gender, race, religion or any other status excep… 29 seconds ago Tony RT @KamVTV: This is the verbiage liberal media is using. It’s a lie. The Democrats BLOCKED this bill they did NOT stall. Democrats stall T… 35 seconds ago