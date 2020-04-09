Global  

Canada expects coronavirus deaths to soar; job losses hit 1 million

Reuters Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Canada's coronavirus death toll is set to soar from the current 435 to as high as 22,000 by the end of the pandemic, health officials said on Thursday, while the economy lost a record 1 million jobs last month.
