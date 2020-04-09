Issa Rae balances busy, booked career; as ‘Insecure’ returns Thursday, 9 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — The HBO hit “Insecure” typically airs during the summer, but series creator Issa Rae has been moving like the Energizer Bunny with a schedule so booked and busy, the show’s return had to be delayed. But for good reason. She filmed two movies (“The Photograph,” “The Lovebirds”). She executive produced and […] 👓 View full article

Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published 5 days ago Insecure Season 4 - What To Expect 01:57 Insecure: What To Expect In Season 4 | HBO The cast of Insecure shares what to expect in Season 4. New season returns Sunday at 10PM on HBO. #HBO #InsecureHBO Created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore, the comedy series Insecure explores the black female experience. Two black women deal with their own...

