Issa Rae balances busy, booked career; as ‘Insecure’ returns

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The HBO hit “Insecure” typically airs during the summer, but series creator Issa Rae has been moving like the Energizer Bunny with a schedule so booked and busy, the show’s return had to be delayed. But for good reason. She filmed two movies (“The Photograph,” “The Lovebirds”). She executive produced and […]
