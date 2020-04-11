Colby Cave, Hockey Star With Edmonton Oilers, Dies at 25 After Brain Bleed Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Colby Cave, a professional hockey player with the Edmonton Oilers, died Saturday at age 25 less than one week after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25. “It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” his wife, Emily, said in a statement.... Colby Cave, a professional hockey player with the Edmonton Oilers, died Saturday at age 25 less than one week after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25. “It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” his wife, Emily, said in a statement.... 👓 View full article

0

