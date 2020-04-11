Global  

Colby Cave, Hockey Star With Edmonton Oilers, Dies at 25 After Brain Bleed

Colby Cave, Hockey Star With Edmonton Oilers, Dies at 25 After Brain Bleed

WorldNews Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Colby Cave, Hockey Star With Edmonton Oilers, Dies at 25 After Brain BleedColby Cave, a professional hockey player with the Edmonton Oilers, died Saturday at age 25 less than one week after suffering a brain bleed. He was 25. “It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” his wife, Emily, said in a statement....
