'SNL' recap: Tina Fey, Bill Hader, Adam Sandler honor late music producer Hal Willner Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

'SNL' offered a sweet tribute, in words and music, to beloved music producer Hal Willner, who died last week of complications related to coronavirus.

