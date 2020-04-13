Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump

World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump

BBC News Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The World Bank has slashed its growth predictions for the South Asia region due to the coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia

World Bank warns: Indian economy to decelerate to 5% in 2020 amid Coronavirus outbreak | Oneindia 02:35

 AS India enters into the 19TH day of the lockdown, the no. of covid-19 cases have breached the 8000 mark. The highly infectious novel coronavirus has infected 8,356 people in India, killed 273. 909 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 34 people died. THE WORLD BANK ON SUNDAY SAID THAT THE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yahya37151376

yahya khalil zakarya BBC News - World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/762oFPalV4 2 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia World Bank warns South Asia’s economic growth to slump https://t.co/6rLBkZn7Wi https://t.co/Qeeg8rwATF 2 minutes ago

instapayd

Instapay Direct World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump - BBC News https://t.co/En0VpnPeQu 4 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump Image copyright Getty I… https://t.co/9eC9jrwqEL 5 minutes ago

AfghanistanTest

AfghanistanTest #Afghanistan World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/GrH6rVdxyx #Afghanistan 12 minutes ago

MNyman_COI

MN #bbc World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump https://t.co/0IOz0XdIO3 #asia 13 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy New Article: World Bank warns South Asia’s economic growth to slump https://t.co/gHjzHjRAO9 #WorldNews April 13, 2020 14 minutes ago

MJSMinvest

MJSM World Bank warns South Asia's economic growth to slump The World Bank has slashed its growth predictions for the So… https://t.co/TZu0yoS8Gs 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.