Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown

Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Rudy Gobert said he recently spoke with Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, and that reports of their strained relationship are overblown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Marcellus Wiley dissects the feud between Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell

Marcellus Wiley dissects the feud between Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell 01:41

 Reports have emerged that Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell is blaming teammate Rudy Gobert for him contracting the Coronavirus. However, there may be some underlying reasons as to why Donovan Mitchell is upset. Hear what Marcellus Wiley thinks about the growing tensions between Rudy Gobert and...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HerbScribner

Herb Scribner Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown https://t.co/vY3soXOIgR via @usatoday 2 hours ago

hookedonmusicen

DAVID G WOLFE SR Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown https://t.co/1xOnSsfJw6 via @usatoday 2 hours ago

larrytosh7

larrytosh RT @USATODAY: Rudy Gobert said he recently spoke with Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, and that reports of their strained relationship… 4 hours ago

CedarFallsWater

Cedar Falls Waterloo Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown - USA TODAY: * Rudy Gobert: Re… https://t.co/2HKwlXk4YA 5 hours ago

hasan67509301

hasan https://t.co/qx6WjDbxFo Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown #news https://t.co/CsXRwa6Zdc 7 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown Rudy Gobert said he recently… https://t.co/39Cvz04hbT 7 hours ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman Rudy Gobert: Reports of strained relationship with Jazz's Donovan Mitchell overblown Rudy Gobert said he recently… https://t.co/aM54zQD5Ha 7 hours ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @republic: Rudy Gobert's 'strained' relationship with Donovan Mitchell are false rumours: Reports #DonovanMitchell #RudyGobert #NBA #NBA… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.