Trump tweets prompt speculation he could fire Fauci

WorldNews Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Trump tweets prompt speculation he could fire FauciDr Anthony Fauci’s apparent confirmation of a damning report about the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak prompted tweets by Donald Trump and a new round of speculation about whether the president will move to fire his top public health expert. Fauci made the comments on CNN on Sunday morning. Trump reacted angrily, attacking the New York Times in a series of tweets and retweeting a message that called for Fauci to be fired. Trump adviser Navarro defends US response in angry CBS interview Read more But on Monday morning, sources did not indicate that Fauci, 79 and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, would...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci 

Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci  01:31

 Trump Retweets Call to Fire Dr. Anthony Fauci President Donald Trump retweeted the message, which included the hashtag, "Time to #FireFauci." The tweet came from former Republican congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine. DeAnna Lorraine, Twitter Fauci has become one of the most well known faces of...

