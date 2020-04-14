Global  

Washington attorney general Bob Ferguson sues Facebook over campaign ads

Seattle Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state is suing Facebook — again — for selling political ads without disclosing all necessary information about who’s behind them. Attorney General Bob Ferguson first sued Facebook over the issue in 2018, with the company agreeing to a $238,00 settlement. After that, rather than comply with all of the disclosure requirements […]
