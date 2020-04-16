Trudeau: US border won’t reopen soon to nonessential travel

Global  

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn’t opening any time soon for nonessential travel. Trudeau said it will still be a “significant amount of time” before Canada can loosen such a restriction. The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings […]
