Trudeau: US border won’t reopen soon to nonessential travel Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday the border between Canada and the United States isn’t opening any time soon for nonessential travel. Trudeau said it will still be a “significant amount of time” before Canada can loosen such a restriction. The U.S. and Canada agreed last month to limit border crossings […] 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Randy Hagan RT @WISH_TV: Trudeau said it will still be a “significant amount of time” before Canada can loosen such a restriction. https://t.co/YKDEUOj… 2 minutes ago WISH-TV Trudeau said it will still be a “significant amount of time” before Canada can loosen such a restriction. https://t.co/YKDEUOjmhK 4 minutes ago Paul Sweeney RT @vicecanada: UPDATE: Trudeau said "there is a significant amount of time still before we can talk about loosening such restrictions." ht… 1 hour ago VICE Canada UPDATE: Trudeau said "there is a significant amount of time still before we can talk about loosening such restricti… https://t.co/nqHGJYGdLJ 1 hour ago passion RT @NarcityCanada: "If we reopen too soon, everything we're doing now might be for nothing." https://t.co/3CLi5IIy02 #canada #canadian #ne… 3 hours ago Narcity Canada "If we reopen too soon, everything we're doing now might be for nothing." https://t.co/3CLi5IIy02 #canada #canadian #news 3 hours ago Castanet Border won't reopen soon (Canada) https://t.co/2N8UVujRui 2 days ago WendyM RT @timberjack2004: Trump:”we will reopen soon, with a big bang.” Trudeau: “this will become the norm until we find a vaccine” Trump:”take… 5 days ago