Michigan Governor Whitmer aims to begin reopening state economy on May 1

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Friday she is hopeful the state can begin to reengage parts of its economy beginning on May 1, days after facing a barrage of criticism for her strict measures to combat the new coronavirus.
Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video:

"Operation Gridlock" protest underway at State Capitol 02:31

 "Operation Gridlock," the protest planned against Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order, is underway at the State Capitol.

