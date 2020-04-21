Global  

McDonald's to give free 'Thank You Meals' for first responders, health care workers starting Wednesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
McDonald's is introducing free "Thank You Meals" for first responders and health care workers Wednesday and will give out the freebie through May 5.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Free Virtual Concert Benefits National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund

Free Virtual Concert Benefits National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund 00:29

 A free, virtual concert will be presented Friday to show support health care workers and raise money for the National Jewish Health COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. Katie Johnston reports.

