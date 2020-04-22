Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHO

Global  

WorldNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation: WHOThe World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests the novel coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory. US President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic emerged in December. “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news briefing. “It is probable, likely, that the virus is of animal origin.” It...
 The Indian Council of Medical Research asked states to suspend rapid testing for the disease for the next two days, following complaints from at least two states- West Bengal and Rajasthan-- that the exported antibody testing kits were returning erroneous results. The number of coronavirus cases in...

