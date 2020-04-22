Trump orders US to 'shoot down and destroy' Iranian boats 'harassing' US warships Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Donald Trump said he instructed the Navy "to shoot down and destroy" Iranian gunboats if they "harass" US ships at sea following a tense encounter between US warships and Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the Persian Gulf. In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, the president wrote: "I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea." More follows…

