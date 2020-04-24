Global  

NFL draft 2020: Washington Redskins select Ohio State DE Chase Young to ramp up pass rush

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
The Washington Redskins didn't face a lot of mystery in the NFL draft, as they used the No. 2 pick on Ohio State DE Chase Young, as expected.
News video: Todd Fuhrman: Chase Young to the Redskins is probably the easiest bet in the draft

Todd Fuhrman: Chase Young to the Redskins is probably the easiest bet in the draft 02:14

 The Washington Redskins are selecting 2nd in the draft and Todd Fuhrman thinks Chase Young will be playing in Washington next season.

