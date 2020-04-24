Africa dangerously behind in global race for virus gear

Global  

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As Africa braces for a surge in coronavirus cases, its countries are dangerously behind in the global race for scarce medical equipment. Ten nations have no ventilators at all. Outbid by richer countries, and not receiving medical gear from top aid donor the United States, African officials scramble for solutions as virus […]
