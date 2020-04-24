Travis Scott's Fortnite concert was a live online experience for the ages

"Astronomical" was right. Travis Scott's Fortnite virtual "concert" Thursday evening twisted, exploded and imploded the game's world until it literally unfolded like a butterfly, revealing a live online experience unlike anything seen before. Thursday's show is the first of a series of a virtual global tour that lasts into the weekend. Fortnite has held concerts in the past, even a live album listening party with Weezer.



