Don’t inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea

Seattle Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The parent company of Lysol and another disinfectant warned Friday that its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump wondered about the prospect during a White House briefing. Trump noted Thursday that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus […]
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19

Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 02:20

 US President Donald Trump discussed the possible uses of heat, light and disinfectants to treat the coronavirus during his White House briefing.  Trump welcomed that researchers were looking at the effects of disinfectants on the virus and wondered if they could be injected into people. Watch the...

