Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Virus creates unprecedented Maryland congressional election

Virus creates unprecedented Maryland congressional election

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Ballots cast in person in Maryland’s special congressional election between Democrat Kweisi Mfume and Republican Kimberly Klacik will be quarantined for about 24 hours after poll close before being counted — to give any potential germs a chance to die to help protect election workers. It’s one of the safety measures […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Maryland voters gear up for first election during coronavirus

Maryland voters gear up for first election during coronavirus 02:23

 In one week Maryland will have its first election since the Coronavirus outbreak. Nobody wants to be in a place that has large crowds, which you might see at a polling location.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.