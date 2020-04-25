Trump and Putin issue rare joint statement promoting cooperation

U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin issued a rare joint statement on Saturday commemorating a 1945 World War Two link-up of U.S. and Soviet troops on their way to defeat Nazi Germany as an example of how their countries can cooperate. 👓 View full article



