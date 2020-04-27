Kim Jong-un is 'alive and well', says South Korea's security adviser
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
South Korea has said that Kim Jong-un, is “alive and well”, downplaying rumours that that the North Korean leader was seriously ill after undergoing heart surgery. “Our government position is firm,” Moon Chung-in, a special adviser on national security to the South Korean president, Moon Jae-in, said in an interview with CNN on Sunday. “Kim Jong-un is alive and well.” The adviser said that Kim had been staying in Wonsan – a resort town on the country’s east coast – since 13 April, adding: “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.” Kim Jong-un's train possibly spotted at North Korean resort...