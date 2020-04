James Morales @TrumpWarRoom @HillaryClinton This just in: Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden keeping streak of supporting sexual predators intact 6 seconds ago

Stay home, so we can get tattoos again RT @Whatapityonyou: Breaking: Jeffrey Epstein’s long time friend Hillary Clinton endorses Biden 8 seconds ago

dr.janet c herrmann, PhD. 🇺🇸🇺🇸👍👍 RT @cuban_manny: FEMENIST CHAPION FOR ALL WOMAN HILLARY CLINTON ENDORSES CREEPY JOE & COMPLETELY IGNORES SEX ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BIDEN !! #… 1 minute ago

Surferdude88 @ryangrim @rtraister Hillary Clinton puts Joe Biden to sleep while she endorses him 🤣 https://t.co/qpE6nVFeGF 1 minute ago

Debi Lattimer #cancer warrior Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden at Women's Town Hall as Sexual Assault Allegation Gains Steam https://t.co/UjWcMSkSHE 2 minutes ago

JA MELEKONE RT @SabrinaSiddiqui: "Joe Biden has been preparing for this moment his entire life,” Hillary Clinton says as she endorses former VP in virt… 2 minutes ago

Shall not be infringed!! RT @Ellysa_Maye: Hillary Clinton puts Joe Biden to sleep while she endorses him 🤣 https://t.co/0V0JF0ybsM 3 minutes ago