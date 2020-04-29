McConnell now open to state aid in next virus relief bill
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Reversing course, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he is “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill as Democrats seek more than $500 billion to cover costs of police, fire and other front-line workers. But McConnell insisted the new package must include […]
According to Reuters, on Wednesday U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded that Congress protect businesses from coronavirus-related liabilities. He wants to make sure that this is clear in the next legislative bill aimed at combating the pandemic. McConnell explained to Fox News Radio,...
This week both the state of Tennessee and the city of Nashville have announced their first plans to re-open the economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The state and Metro obviously have the..
A U.S. Senate Republican and a Democrat proposed a $500 billion rescue package for state and municipal governments on Monday, as it became increasingly clear... Reuters Also reported by •bizjournals •Seattle Times
