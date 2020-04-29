Global  

McConnell now open to state aid in next virus relief bill

Seattle Times Wednesday, 29 April 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reversing course, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he is “open” to considering additional funds for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief bill as Democrats seek more than $500 billion to cover costs of police, fire and other front-line workers. But McConnell insisted the new package must include […]
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: McConnell Wants Business Protection In Next COVID Bill

McConnell Wants Business Protection In Next COVID Bill 00:31

 According to Reuters, on Wednesday U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanded that Congress protect businesses from coronavirus-related liabilities. He wants to make sure that this is clear in the next legislative bill aimed at combating the pandemic. McConnell explained to Fox News Radio,...

