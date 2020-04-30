Little League World Series canceled for first time in its 74-year history
Thursday, 30 April 2020 (
5 hours ago)
The youth baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, had been held every year since its founding in 1947, but vows to return next year.
