Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Little League World Series > Little League World Series canceled for first time in its 74-year history

Little League World Series canceled for first time in its 74-year history

USATODAY.com Thursday, 30 April 2020 ()
The youth baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, had been held every year since its founding in 1947, but vows to return next year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Cancellation Of Little League World Series For First Time

COVID-19 Pandemic Forces Cancellation Of Little League World Series For First Time 00:28

 For the first time in nearly 75 years, there will be no Little League World Series. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Little League World Series for the first time. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons [Video]

Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons

Bengals Release QB Andy Dalton After 9 Seasons The 32-year-old was picked by Cincinnati out of TCU in the 2011 draft's second round. He then became the Bengals' starter for the next nine seasons,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published
Walled Gardens Are Winning The Pandemic: 4C’s Goldman [Video]

Walled Gardens Are Winning The Pandemic: 4C’s Goldman

CHICAGO -  If the coronavirus pandemic was killing businesses, nobody told the big tech platforms. In Q1 results posted this week, Facebook reported returning "stability" in advertising revenue after..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:04Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Little League World Series canceled for first time

The Little League World Series will not be played this year for the first time since the organization began because of the coronavirus pandemic.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX SportsCBS SportsNewsdaySeattlePI.comChicago S-TTMZ.comUSATODAY.comCBC.caSeattle Times

Layoffs, dividend cuts, and budget reductions: We're tracking how 18 oil giants from Shell to Exxon are responding to the historic oil price meltdown

Layoffs, dividend cuts, and budget reductions: We're tracking how 18 oil giants from Shell to Exxon are responding to the historic oil price meltdown· The novel coronavirus continues to cripple global oil demand, causing the price to collapse by as much as 75% since the start of the year, with some futures...
Business Insider


Tweets about this