NBA postpones this month's lottery and combine but stops short of delaying the June draft

USATODAY.com Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
The NBA on Friday postponed the draft lottery scheduled for May 19 and the draft combine scheduled for May 21-24 in Chicago.
