Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kim Jong-un > North and South Korea exchange gunfire across border at guard post

North and South Korea exchange gunfire across border at guard post

Reuters India Sunday, 3 May 2020 ()
North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South's guard post early on Sunday, raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return'

Korea border gunfire marks Kim's 'return' 01:17

 Shots rang out over the fractious border between North and South Korea early on Sunday, just a day after Kim Jong Un reappeared after a three week absence from public life. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Colorado Kept Purchase Of COVID-19 Tests From South Korea A Secret [Video]

Colorado Kept Purchase Of COVID-19 Tests From South Korea A Secret

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado kept a purchase of COVID-19 tests from South Korea a secret. According to Business Insider, they were worried the federal government might take them. The state..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days [Video]

Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a fertiliser factory, after weeks of intense speculation over his bad health. North Korea's state-run television KRT on Saturday (May 02) aired a video of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

North and South Korea exchange gunfire at border

Multiple shots were fired by North Korea towards the South in the Demilitarised Zone, South Korea says.
BBC News

North and South Korea 'exchange gunfire across border'

South Korea says its troops have exchanged gunfire along land border with North Korea and that there are no injuries.
Al Jazeera

You Might Like


Tweets about this