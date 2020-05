Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman underwent a heart procedure Sunday at a hospital in Amsterdam after feeling pain in his chest, his management company said in a statement. The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful "heart catheterization" and will return home Monday,