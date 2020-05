The U.S. Treasury Department will begin distributing $4.8 billion in pandemic relief funds to Native American tribal governments in all U.S. states, the Treasury...

U.S. to start dispersing nearly $5B to Indigenous governments to fight coronavirus The U.S. government will begin distributing $4.8 billion in pandemic-relief funds to Native American tribal governments in all U.S. states, the Treasury and...

CBC.ca 8 hours ago