Finnish Amnesty Int'l board member says Israel worse than Hezbollah

WorldNews Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Finnish Amnesty Int'l board member says Israel worse than HezbollahA prominent Finnish physicist and board member on the NGO Amnesty International was hit with criticism after calling Israel worse than Hezbollah in response to Germany's recent decision to ban the Lebanese terrorist group in the country. Syksy Räsänen took to Twitter following news of Germany's ban of Hezbollah, writing: "Hezbollah is banned because it 'calls for the violent elimination of the State of Israel and questions the right of the State of Israel to exist.' "Replace Israel [with] Palestine, and this describes most Israeli parties," he tweeted. He added that "Admittedly, there is the difference that most Israeli parties have been implementing the...
