Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Robert Jenrick > UK&'s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000

UK&'s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000

WorldNews Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
UK&'s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000Another 649 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in Britain to 30,076, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Robert Jenrick said Wednesday. The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community. Chairing the Downing Street daily briefing, Jenrick told reporters that 69,463 tests were carried out Tuesday, with a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Need 2 Know: Task Force Winding Down?, Vaccine Trials [Video]

Need 2 Know: Task Force Winding Down?, Vaccine Trials

These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 10:51Published
Coronavirus: Why is the UK's COVID-19 death toll higher than other EU countries? [Video]

Coronavirus: Why is the UK's COVID-19 death toll higher than other EU countries?

Coronavirus: Why is the UK's COVID-19 death toll higher than other EU countries?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | US coronavirus task force | UK tops Europe death toll: WATCH the top world news videos for today

White House to wind down coronavirus task force - Trump | UK has Europe's highest virus death toll; here are the top world news videos for today. *WATCH.*
News24 Also reported by •Zee NewsReuters

UK COVID-19 death toll jumps to 26,097

The UK's death toll from the coronavirus on Wednesday registered a jump of thousands and reached 26,097 as the government began counting the Covid-19 related...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FactCheck.orgZee NewsReutersNewsyJapan TodayIndependent

Tweets about this

UweBlesching

Uwe Blesching RT @ggreenwald: For the second consecutive day, Brazil has a record 24-hour death toll for Covid-19 -- 614 -- and now has 8,500 deaths e mo… 5 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,284 to 166,091 https://t.co/KclPzSOoIV 26 minutes ago

cvngnews

#CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusNigeria UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 https://t.co/OfBCIkBRZE 28 minutes ago

bharvs7

Bread RT @dyllyp: Reminder that the United States and South Korea both confirmed COVID-19 cases on the exact same day. Korea started testing on D… 31 minutes ago

_sonofkhalid_

Still_Wiz RT @vanguardngrnews: UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 https://t.co/K4o97Cfmxz #vanguardnews https://t.co/25jtzenkBb 31 minutes ago

IvanSegundoo

Ivan RT @SunStarDavao: LOOK: In just 24 hours, Davao Region recorded 6 more Covid-19 confirmed cases, making the count from 154 on May 5 to 160… 40 minutes ago

ashokra37104835

ashok rastogi Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so f… https://t.co/2fVbKoycGr 59 minutes ago

RidingDelhi

Delhi Riding Club Foundation Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so far #Delhircfoundation… https://t.co/suSkUgx6DT 1 hour ago