Uwe Blesching RT @ggreenwald: For the second consecutive day, Brazil has a record 24-hour death toll for Covid-19 -- 614 -- and now has 8,500 deaths e mo… 5 minutes ago Newsd Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,284 to 166,091 https://t.co/KclPzSOoIV 26 minutes ago #CoronaVirusUpdate #CoronaVirusNigeria UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 https://t.co/OfBCIkBRZE 28 minutes ago Bread RT @dyllyp: Reminder that the United States and South Korea both confirmed COVID-19 cases on the exact same day. Korea started testing on D… 31 minutes ago Still_Wiz RT @vanguardngrnews: UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll tops 30,000 https://t.co/K4o97Cfmxz #vanguardnews https://t.co/25jtzenkBb 31 minutes ago Ivan RT @SunStarDavao: LOOK: In just 24 hours, Davao Region recorded 6 more Covid-19 confirmed cases, making the count from 154 on May 5 to 160… 40 minutes ago ashok rastogi Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so f… https://t.co/2fVbKoycGr 59 minutes ago Delhi Riding Club Foundation Confirmed cases in Delhi jump by 428 to 5,532, toll rises to 65; 1,542 recovered so far #Delhircfoundation… https://t.co/suSkUgx6DT 1 hour ago