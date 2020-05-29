COVID-19: India now ninth-worst hit country in world with 1,65,799 cases
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of...
Joint Secretary of Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on May 26 said 4.5 deaths per lakh population have been reported in the world for coronavirus, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world. "This has been due to lockdown, timely...
Government officials briefed on the developments on Covid-19 vaccines. Chairman Empowered Group VK Paul said the fight against Covid-19 will be won through the vaccine. Principal Scientific Advisor KV..
