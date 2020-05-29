Global  

COVID-19: India now ninth-worst hit country in world with 1,65,799 cases

Mid-Day Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The number of COVID-19 cases in India has climbed to 1,65,799, making it the world's ninth worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic. The Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,706 in the country, while the number of cases climbed to 1,65,799, registering an increase of 175 deaths and a record jump of...
