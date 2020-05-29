Coronavirus Outbreak: Amit Shah meets PM Narendra Modi, briefs on CMs views on lockdown
Friday, 29 May 2020 () *New Delhi*: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.
During the meeting, Shah briefed Modi about the suggestions and the feedback he received from the chief...
The opposition parties held a virtual meeting and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should engage in dialogue with all political parties to find a way in the crisis of COVID-19..