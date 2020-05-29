Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Outbreak: Amit Shah meets PM Narendra Modi, briefs on CMs views on lockdown

Mid-Day Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
*New Delhi*: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said.

During the meeting, Shah briefed Modi about the suggestions and the feedback he received from the chief...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Centre should engage in dialogue with all political parties: Opposition [Video]

Centre should engage in dialogue with all political parties: Opposition

The opposition parties held a virtual meeting and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government should engage in dialogue with all political parties to find a way in the crisis of COVID-19..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Govt says doubling rate of Covid-19 cases at 13.3 days now | Oneindia News

The health ministry also said the Covid-19 fatality rate has dropped from 3.13% to 3.02% since the lockdown was implemented while the recovery rate has improved to 41%. Pre-lockdown doubling rate of..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Amit Shah briefs PM on CMs' views on lockdown

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday met PM Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown...
IndiaTimes

Amit Shah meets PM Modi; briefs on CMs views on lockdown

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sharat57

Sharat Sinha Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Amit Shah holds meeting with CMs on COVID-19 lockdown, asks for suggestions on restri… https://t.co/mW0GUcPXfv 9 hours ago

RANISAROJA1

KIRAN KUMAR RT @moneycontrolcom: Union Home Minister #AmitShah spoke to all CM's, seeking their views on extending the nationwide #lockdown beyond May… 17 hours ago

AniketGole13

Aniket Gole RT @katta_news: Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all the Chief Ministers today to seek their views on the extension of #lockdown. The fourt… 18 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol Union Home Minister #AmitShah spoke to all CM's, seeking their views on extending the nationwide #lockdown beyond M… https://t.co/Rd9POfowMe 18 hours ago

katta_news

KattaNews Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to all the Chief Ministers today to seek their views on the extension of #lockdown. T… https://t.co/mFloXnpSVu 19 hours ago

hindustani1995

हिंदू राष्ट्रीय सेना-KumariKandathan RT @RAMSASITN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday the Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle the crisis… 1 day ago

RAMSASITN

Dr SASIKALAPUSHPA RAMASWAMY Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday the Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to tackle th… https://t.co/yMA4C5Bz66 4 days ago